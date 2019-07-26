PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - During the hot days of the Arizona summer, even a squirrel needs relief from the heat.
Ignacio Vargas was with his son Sergio Vargas at the Grand Canyon South Rim on July 19 when he saw a squirrel begging.
"He walks up to my dad and does his show, his pleading show, and my dad crouches down and gives him water," Sergio said.
He recorded the whole thing. The video shows the squirrel putting his snout inside the water bottle and drinking for a few seconds before scurrying away.
"Gotta keep them hydrated," said Sergio.
He said the squirrel was going up to different people and begging.
"That squirrel knew what it was doing," said Sergio.
"People thought it was funny," Ignacio said in Spanish with Sergio translating. "People found it strange."
Sergio admitted to later feeding a squirrel, possibly the same one, some trail mix, despite the signs in the area that say not to feed the wildlife.
"You can't help it. Where else are you going to have that opportunity?" said Sergio.
