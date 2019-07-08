PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Firefighters are used to helping people but what about animals?
A video released over the weekend shows Phoenix fire helping a dog that injured in a house fire.
The incident happened during a house fire Sunday afternoon.
According to Phoenix fire, the dog's family had a small house fire and she was injured while they were quickly retreating to safety.
Firefighters on scene applied a bandage to one of the dog's leg.
Phoenix fire stated they understand "that dogs are a very important part of the family."
"Don’t worry- on every fire we respond to, we are searching for HOOMANS AND YOUR PETS," Phoenix fire said on their Facebook page.
