PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters managed to free a dog from a bathtub Monday morning.
The dog’s leg was stuck in the bathtub drain.
The department freed the dog in the early morning and say the dog is doing fine.
No other details were released.
Doggone it! Phoenix Firefighters worked into the early morning hours to free this pup’s leg from a bathtub drain. We’re happy to report the pup is doing fine. pic.twitter.com/dTGdwbT3Dd— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 22, 2018
