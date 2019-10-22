PHOENIX (3TV) -- Start your holiday season with must-see TV!
Tune in to the Arizona Humane Society’s Pets on Parade Holiday Drive to Save Lives, Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 12:30 p.m. on 3TV.
Watch to see how your support is helping to save the lives of sick, injured and abused animals like Alfy, who was saved in AHS’ Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital after being hit by a car.
Join us for stories of pets who have found their forever home for the holidays and to learn how you can help give hope to even more homeless animals.
Thank you for bringing holiday cheer to the Valley’s most vulnerable animals. AHS’ pets can’t wait to share this special television event with you!