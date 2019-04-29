Pet of the week: Tyrion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It is a very busy time of year for the Arizona Humane Society, especially as far as cats are concerned.
Not only is it kitten season, but the AHS teams are continuing to help other injured strays, as well as assist owners who need help because they have more pets than they can properly manage.
It was the latter scenario that led to Tyrion, a 4-year-old domestic shorthair, to AHS.
After his initial intake, Tyrion next made his way to the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, where he received treatment for an open wound.
Now ready for adoption, Tyrion has fittingly been named after the popular "Game of Thrones" character who is known for his intellect and ability to help people smile.
This Tyrion is also known for possessing such attributes and would love to show you that for himself.
Best of all, you won’t need to drive to King’s Landing to meet this Tyrion, but need only make your way to the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion.
And for those who are looking to assist with kitten season, AHS could definitely use your help. The Bottle Baby ICU helps care for our tiniest feline friends during kitten season when our shelters are overflowing with adorable kittens.
Become a volunteer today by taking our online orientation.
