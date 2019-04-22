Pet of the week: Sansa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pet owners sometimes find themselves with more pets than they can care for, and what happens, the Arizona Humane Society likes to step in and lend a hand.
The organization's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians respond to nearly 12,000 animal rescues and investigations each year. The EAMTs provide life-saving care on the scene before transporting the distressed animals to the AHS Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital for veterinary care.
That's how Sansa, a beautiful 2-year-old domestic shorthair, found herself in the care of AHS staff and volunteers.
AHS vets gave her and several of her previous roommates a clean bill of health before sending to the adoption floor at the Campus for Compassion.
[MORE: Pet and animal news]
Go meet Sansa in purr-son. She’s not nearly as intimidating as her Game of Thrones namesake and promises to accept you as her new king or queen.
Kitten season!
Brace yourselves. Kittens are coming! That’s right; it’s kitten season, and the Arizona Humane Society could use your help.
Their Bottle Baby ICU helps care for our tiniest feline friends during kitten season when the shelters are overflowing with adorable kittens.
Become a volunteer today by taking their online orientation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.