Pet of the week: Rumor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yes, the rumors are true! This sweet 4-year-old Carolina dog mix named Rumor really is up for adoption!
A one-time stray whose history was unknown, vets at Arizona Humane Society's Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital discovered that Rumor had a mass that needed to be removed. The procedure was a success and Rumor has been getting some time to rest and relax with AHS staff and volunteers.
Thirty-five pounds of cuteness, Rumor can be a little shy when first meeting new people, but she typically warms up to them pretty quickly.
That's not uncommon with Carolina dogs, according to the American Kennel Club.
AHS says that with a little patience and a lot of love, Rumor will blossom in the proper environment. She would be thrilled to find a family who is excited about partaking in that adventure and being a part of her life.
Rumor is available for adoption at the Petsmart at Old Town Scottsdale, so stop by and visit her.
If you find her as amazing as AHS staff and volunteers do, you’ll be able to confirm the rumor that she’s got a bright future ahead.
With tax season upon us, AHS would like Arizona residents to know that can now help fund much-needed affordable spay/neuter services in an effort to reduce pet overpopulation and homelessness. Just write in a contribution of any amount on line 73 of your Arizona tax Form 140.
