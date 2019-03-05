PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the Sundance Film Festival recently concluding, we thought it would be the purr-fect time to introduce you to Redford. (Robert Redford founded Sundance.)
Like several of the pets in the care of the Arizona Humane Society, this 2-year-old domestic longhair was an injured stray who needed attention from the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital. Presumably on the losing side of a cat fight (He’s definitely a lover and not a fighter), Redford was treated for the lacerations and abrasions on his face and ears before making his way to the adoption floor at the Sunnyslope Campus.
Redford has been making friends with AHS staff and volunteers ever since, something that appears incredibly easy for him to do.
This feline is super friendly and has tons of quirks that help him stand out. Some say they’ve heard him practicing bird calls while others say he leaps into laps faster than any cat they’ve ever seen.
One thing is for sure, life will never be boring when Redford is around. He would love to meet you and promises to try his best to bring a smile to your face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.