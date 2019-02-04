PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Each year, Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ respond to more than 12,000 animal rescues and investigations. Devoted to saving the lives of sick, injured and abused homeless animals, EAMTs will transport these animals to the AHS Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ for veterinary care.
That's how the AHS staff and volunteers met Oliver, a 4-year-old domestic shorthair who was roaming the streets as an injured stray; he had somehow acquired a wound underneath his chin.
Oliver was provided with the medical attention he needed before making the transition to the AHS adoption floor, which is where he has been waiting to meet his future family ever since.
Oliver is a big fan of resting and relaxing and would be the perfect pet for anybody who enjoys doing the same.
[MORE: Pet and animal news]
Visit Oliver today at the Campus for Compassion, and see if you might be the one to help give him the rags-to-riches story he truly deserves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.