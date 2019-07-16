Pet of the week: Mr. Magoo

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This adorable 11-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei named Mr. Magoo found himself in the care of the Arizona Humane Society after he suffered an injury to his left eye.
Unlike his namesake, the popular cartoon character who had extreme difficulties with his vision, this Mr. Magoo is as mentally sharp as they come. He is not only potty trained, but he also knows his fair share of tricks, including sit, lay down, and stay.
This super mellow guy loves stuffed animals almost as much as he loves people.
Mr. Magoo would make a welcome addition to any home with older children and one without other pets.
[MORE: Pet and animal stories]
Visit him at the AHS Campus for Compassion and see if you might be the one to give this guy the great home he deserves. If you really want to warm his heart (and your own), you’ll give him a good ear scratch when you meet him. He’ll let you know you’re doing it right by tilting his head and leaning it on you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.