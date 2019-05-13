PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Meet Morris. This sweet 3-year-old domestic shorthair found himself at the Arizona Humane Society after his previous owner realized they did not have the capacity to give him the proper love and attention that all pets deserve.
A bit overweight on intake, Morris was placed on a special diet and is looking to be nice and lean come summertime.
As far as personality goes, Morris has it in spades. He is a perfect combination of playful yet relaxed.
So, whether the two of you are playing with ropes or laser pointers or you’re just in the mood to relax and watch Netflix, Morris is a fantastic pet in so many different situations.
Just a tip for anybody looking to earn quick brownie points with Morris (not that you’ll need them), he’s a tremendous fan of ear rubs.
Visit Morris today at the AHS Sunnyslope Campus and see for yourself the many reasons Morris could be the purr-fect pet you’ve been looking for.
Even if you aren’t on the lookout for a new pet, there are still ways you can help cats like Morris throughout the Valley.
Kittens are coming, and the AHS Bottle Baby ICU helps care for the tiniest babies during kitten season when the shelters are overflowing.
Become a volunteer today by taking the AHS online orientation.
