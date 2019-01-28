Pet of the week: Meeka

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When Meeka’s previous home tragically caught fire a few months back, she was unfortunately left behind with no home and no family. But now, after spending some time with an Arizona Humane Society Foster Hero while recovering from pneumonia, she is very excited about the prospect of finding a new home with a new family to call her own.
A 9-year-old Labrador retriever mix who weighs just over 40 pounds, Meeka is a big fan of the great outdoors and loves to play in the yard. Fetch is her favorite game.
You would never know Meeka's age by the tremendous amount of energy she has. But at the same time, this good girl enjoys a good nap just as much as any other pet. She will try to fit herself into anything that might work as a bed regardless of the size.
Go meet Meeka today at the Arizona Humane Society's Campus for Compassion and you’ll see for yourself why everybody is rooting for this incredibly sweet girl to get the Cinderella ending she deserves.
