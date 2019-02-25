PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Arizona Humane Society builds the animal welfare community of the future, it is committed to partnering with other animal welfare organizations throughout the county and state to save lives.
The New Hope Program, which allows AHS to select and transport animals from Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) for adoption at AHS shelters when kennel space permits, is an example of such a partnership.
Mathias recently found his way to AHS through that program, and as you can tell by his photo, he’s extremely happy to be there.
But there is one thing that would make this friendly 3-year-old Chihuahua even happier, and that’s finding a forever family to call his own.
Go visit Mathias today at the AHS Sunnyslope Campus.
Because he is one of the newer doggos in the care, staff and volunteers are getting to know him better by the day and would be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about him.
