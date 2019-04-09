Pet of the week Khaleesi

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Who better to watch the final season of "Game of Thrones" with than this 5-year-old domestic shorthair by the name of Khaleesi? Named after the popular fictional character, this gorgeous cat found herself in the Arizona Humane Society's care quite recently after her owner realized they had more pets in their home than they could handle.
After being given a clean bill of health by the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, Khaleesi then made the transition to the adoption floor at the Petsmart at Old Town Scottsdale where she has been getting to know AHS staff and volunteers better by the day.
Due to her previous living circumstances, Khaleesi does have experience with both people and cats, but as always, slow introductions are always the best.
Best of all, this Khaleesi doesn’t require an Iron Throne to make her content. She tells the AHS folks looking after her that a nice lap will do just fine.
Khaleesi may not have experience liberating kingdoms or riding a dragon, but she will melt your heart once she looks into your eyes.
