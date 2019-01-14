PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a little good karma in your life, there’s no time like the present to pay a visit to the Arizona Humane Society.
Karma – in this case a 2-year-old domestic shorthair – found herself in the care of AHS through no fault of her own; her previous owner’s son developed allergies.
This sweet gal has been spending time with AHS staff and volunteers ever since, showing just how much she has to offer her future family.
Karma not only enjoys spending time in kitty condos, but she also is a very big fan of playtime. We're told she’s a sucker for either a sparkly wand or a squeaky mouse.
[MORE: Pet and animal news]
While Karma has experience living with both dogs and cats, it's always a good idea to plan slow introductions to let everybody get used to each other.
Visit this 12-pound playful lady today at the AHS Sunnyslope Campus.
Vets tell us that she does have chronic ear infections that require continued care, but the AHS adoptions team is happy to share any information you need to ensure she’s getting the best quality of care.
QUICK FACT: Cats purr at a frequency known to be medically therapeutic for many illnesses. Purrs are also proven to be calming form humans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.