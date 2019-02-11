Pet of the week Cupid

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for the purr-fect Valentine to spend 2019 with, look no further than this 5-year-old domestic shorthair named Cupid.
A good Samaritan found Cupid as an injured stray and took him to the Arizona Humane Society.
While it's not clear how he got hurt, Cupid is on the mend after vets at the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital treated him.
AHS staff and volunteers describe Cupid as a handsome little love bug.
"It’s easy to fall in love with him just as quickly as he will surely fall in love with you."
Cupid is a big fan of love and affection; chin scratches appearing to be his favorite way of receiving attention from caretakers.
Cupid is waiting to meet you at the AHS Sunnyslope Campus. Will it be love at first sight?
