PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not all heroes wear capes, and this 8-year-old beagle and Labrador retriever mix by the name of Clark Kent is proof of that.
This sweet guy found his way to the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ at the Arizona Humane Society as an injured stray.
Once there, vets treated Clark Kent for a possible case of arthritis before making the exciting transition to the adoption floor.
AHS staff and volunteers have been getting to know him better every day since then, and have quickly learned that he loves peanut butter and, despite being a bit of an older guy, is still very young at heart.
He would make a perfectly sweet calm and compassionate addition to your family and would love if you would give him a chance to prove that.
So, look up in the sky and head over to the Campus for Compassion to meet Clark Kent in person today. He promises to be super to you whether you’re holding a spoonful of peanut butter or not.
