PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Real heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and the Arizona Humane Society's Foster Heroes help prove that every day.
One example came when this adorable 7-year-old Chow Chow mix named Chico was found abandoned and in need of medical attention. The Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital was quick to step in and provide Chico with the care that he needed, but the team at the Arizona Humane Society knew he would need an environment where he could recover with minimal stress.
An AHS Foster Hero was happy to heed the call and provide Chico with the perfect home until he was officially ready for adoption.
Now Chico is looking for a fur-rever home where he can receive the love and attention that all pets deserve.
Chico loves the outdoors about as much as he loves treats (he’ll even sit for you if you promise to give him one), and also has several of the quirks that all people with a Chow Chow mix can understand and appreciate.
Pay Chico a visit at our Campus for Compassion and see if you might be the one to help him begin the next great chapter of his life.
