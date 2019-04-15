PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- All pets deserve to be treated like gods and goddesses, but when one has a name like Athena, it serves as an extra reminder. Not that you’ll ever need one when you interact with this sweet 3-year-old German Shepherd.
For years, the Arizona Humane Society's New Hope Program has allowed them to partner with Maricopa County Animal Care & Control to have animals transported into AHS care when kennel space permits.
That was how AHS staff and volunteers met Athena. Once in their care, she was able to receive some of the medical attention she needed for nasal congestion from the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital before making her way to the adoption floor at the Campus for Compassion.
AHS staff and volunteers have been spending time with her ever since and are continually getting to know her better by the day.
Athena would need to be the only dog in her future home, but her love for people will help make up for that. She has been described by some as a puppy in a large dog’s body. That means she’s super playful and would benefit from having a large yard and a family who appreciates the great outdoors.
Visit Athena for yourself and you’ll see quickly why everybody is rooting for her to find the Mount Olympus she deserves.
