PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A girl may have no name, but this 5-year-old feline does, and it’s a good one.
Meet Arya!
Named after the popular Game of Thrones character who at times was known for having no name, this domestic shorthair found herself at the Arizona Humane Society after her previous owner realized that they had more pets than they could handle.
Arya has been in their care ever since, and is much cuddlier than her namesake. In fact, she’s a real social butterfly as far as other felines are concerned.
Available for adoption today at the AHS Campus for Compassion, visit Arya and see for yourself why this cat is as just cool as her name.
Best of all, you won’t have to make any long ventures to Braavos or battle at White Walkers to meet her.
And even if you aren’t on the lookout for a new pet, there are still ways you can help cats like Arya throughout the Valley.
[MORE: Pet and animal news]
Kittens are coming, and the AHS Bottle Baby ICU helps care for the tiniest babies during kitten season when the shelters are overflowing.
Become a volunteer today by taking the AHS online orientation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.