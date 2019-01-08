Pet of the week: Apollo

PHOENIX (Arizona Humane Society) -- It’s fitting that the Greek god named Apollo is synonymous with healing, because that is precisely what this 7-year-old boxer named Apollo was in need of when he came into our care.
Discovered by a good Samaritan in a canal and rescued by one of the Arizona's Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians, Apollo was extremely dehydrated and in need of medical attention for his injured paws. He was also found to have a heart murmur that needed to be monitored.
But thanks to the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital at AHS, Apollo was able to receive the care he needed before making the transition to the adoption floor at the AHS Sunnyslope Campus.
That is where Apollo is now waiting to meet his fur-ever family.
As with all strays, it’s not always easy to know much about the past of a canine like Apollo, but one look at that sweet face and it’s pretty apparent that there is a good family and great future on the horizon for him.
Will you be the one lucky enough to give Apollo the Olympus he deserves?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.