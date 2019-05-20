Pet of the week - Zelda

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Named after the popular princess from the Nintendo video games, this princess named Zelda also deserves to have a great castle she can call home.
A 4-year-old German shepherd who found herself at the Arizona Humane Society after her owner could no longer provide her with an ideal home, Zelda can be a bit shy when meeting new people, but opens up in a big way once you’ve earned her trust.
Like other German shepherds, Zelda ( loves to be stimulated physically as well as mentally.
She already knows how to "sit" and would love to learn a few more tricks with you.
Zelda would also benefit from a family who would enjoy running around with her in their backyard (think of it as playing with her in her new kingdom).
Even if you aren’t on the lookout for a new pet, there are still ways you can help cats like Morris throughout the Valley.
Zelda does need to be the only dog in the home, but promises to make up for that by being all the dog she can be and giving you all the love in the world.
Visit her today at the Campus for Compassion and see why this Zelda is equally as deserving of a happy ending like the video game princess she’s named after.
