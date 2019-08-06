PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- "Do or do not; there is no try." With his perfectly pointy ears, you can clearly see how this adorable 3-year-old American pit bull terrier earned the name Yoda.
Unfortunately, this Jedi Master's previous owner found themselves with more pets than they could adequately care for, which is how he made his way to the Arizona Humane Society.
Yoda has been warming the hearts of AHS staff and volunteers, some of whom argue he looks more like Pikachu than he does Yoda. You can decide for yourself when you meet him.
Yoda is a big fan of cuddling up into the laps of caretakers, but he also has an active side and demonstrates this through his love of playing fetch.
He does have experience living with other dogs, but as always, nice slow introductions are always the way to go.
Best of all, you won't need to go to a galaxy far, far away to visit Yoda. Just take a trip to the Arizona Humane Society's Campus for Compassion. There you can see for yourself why everybody is rooting for Yoda to get the happy ending his story deserves.
Meet Yoda you must. Visit him today you will.
Duggie wuggies need a hug . [ban]
It looks like a pit bull. They do so well with children, NOT!
