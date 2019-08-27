Pet of the week - Tyler

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You would be hard-pressed to find a dog more loving and appreciative of people than Tyler.
This 1-year-old boxer mix found himself in the care of the Arizona Humane Society after being the victim of animal cruelty.
[RELATED: Landmark law against animal cruelty takes effect today in Arizona]
Thanks to the hard-working Emergency Animal Medical Technicians, Tyler was rescued from his previous owner before it was too late.
You would never guess that Tyler’s history is a sad one. Despite all he has been through, he quickly warms up to new people and requests to cuddle in their lap.
[MORE: Pet stories on azfamily.com]
There’s just something extra special about Tyler, which is why AHS staff and volunteers always visit his kennel when they need a pick-me-up. They adore him and want to see him find the best home possible.
If you think you might be the one to provide him with that, please pay Tyler at the Campus for Compassion. He would love to meet you.