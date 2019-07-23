PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This pretty little lady named Tulip was unfortunately in pretty rough shape when she was first found as an injured stray.
Like most strays, it was difficult for the team at the Arizona Humane Society to know exactly what it was that happened to Tulip during her time as a homeless dog. What they knew for sure was that she had a ruptured cherry eye that needed to be surgically removed. (Cherry eye is also called the third eyelid.)
After a successful surgery and ample time recovering with a Foster Hero, this sweet 2-year-old Chihuahua made her way to the AHS adoption floor.
Tulip is now waiting to meet her future family at the Petsmart at Old Town Scottsdale. She is looking forward to a life in which she is no longer a stray during the hot Arizona summer.
Are you the family she's been waiting to meet?
