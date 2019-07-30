Pet of the week - Tootsi

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Entropion usually takes place in a dog's lower eyelid and finds all or part of the eyelid folding inward towards the eyeball. This was the condition this adorable 2-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei mix named Tootsi found herself with when she found her way to the Arizona Humane Society.
Fortunately, Tootsi got the surgery she needed at the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital and then received ample time to recover in the home of an AHS Foster Hero.
Now Tootsi is on the adoption floor looking for the family with whom she can spend her next chapter. She would do best in a home with older children who understand that Tootsi has been through a lot in a short time, and will move slowly with her as she adjusts to her new family and home.
Tootsi can be shy at first, but it really doesn't take her long to open up and become as sweet and as loving as you can imagine. She's also very intelligent and knows sit, down, and come. She's even potty trained!
If you think Tootsi might be the girl for you, visit her today at the AHS Campus for Compassion. Volunteers and staff at AHS say they're pretty confident it will be love at first sight.
