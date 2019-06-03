Pet of the week - Sky

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After this proud new mama gave birth to four kittens, it was discovered that she required some medical attention. Fortunately, Sky was able to receive the treatment she needed for two superficial scabbing wounds on one of her limbs courtesy of the Arizona Humane Society Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital.
[MORE: Pet news on azfamily.com]
This adorable 2-year-old domestic shorthair has since transitioned to the adoption floor of the AHS Campus for Compassion, where she is waiting to meet her future family.
Sky is truly the total package. She is sweet, kind, and incredibly loving, but also has a playful side. She loves to play with toy mice. The AHS adoptions team says those mice can keep her entertained for hours on end.
Sky also loves pets. AHS staff and volunteers say they can only imagine how much more she'll open up to them once she sheds her e-collar. She needs to wear it a bit longer so she doesn't lick or chew her wounds; they still have some healing to do.
Visit Sky today and be a part of the next chapter of her life. You'll be glad you did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.