Pet of the week -- Prince

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite everything he's been through, this 8-year-old American pit bull terrier named Prince is as sweet as he looks.
When Prince first arrived at the Arizona Humane Society, he had a mass that needed to be removed, as well as several wounds to his head and limbs.
Vets at the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital had to amputate his left front leg, but Prince has been healing and doing better by the day.
AHS staff and volunteers here love Prince, and it doesn't take long to see why. He is extremely affectionate and loves to give love as much as he enjoys receiving it.
Visit the AHS Campus for Compassion, and see if you might be the one lucky enough to give this Prince the amazing castle he deserves.