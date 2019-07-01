Pet of the week - Luna Lovegood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Named after the popular character from the Harry Potter series, Luna Lovegood is a 3-year-old domestic longhair who found herself in the care of the Arizona Humane Society after possibly suffering from heat stroke.
[SPECIAl SECTION: Extreme heat]
The Arizona summers can be a dangerous time for our furry friends. Lucky for this sweet girl that an AHS Emergency Animal Medical Technician was able to help before it was too late.
[RELATED: AAWL offers summer safety tips for your pets and their paws]
Devoted to saving the lives of sick, injured and abused homeless animals, EAMTs respond to nearly 12,000 animal rescues and investigations each year and provide life-saving care on the scene before taking the distressed animals to the AHS Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital for veterinary care.
The vets and techs there provide much-needed care that allows animals like Luna Lovegood to go on to find their forever families.
[MORE: Pet and animal news on azfamily.com]
If you think Luna Lovegood would be a magical addition to your family, you can meet her at the PetSmart in Old Town Scottsdale.
(3) comments
last time I deal with the Arizona inhumane society I end up to deal with a kitten cat who have brain damage and after spend $1500 dollars I have to put her down .... if you care about cats or dogs plz do not adopt from the Arizona Inhumane Society because what they only care is get your money
That could be the new Grumpy Cat!
What a beautiful cat - hope she finds a real cool home!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.