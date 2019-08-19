Pet of the week - Lando

MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Named after the popular Star Wars character, this 2-year-old domestic shorthair named Lando is ready to fly his way into your heart.
A former stray, Lando had multiple wounds when he arrived at the Arizona Humane Society but was able to get the medical attention he needed thanks to the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital.
The hospital is just one of the many life-saving programs at AHS. Other include the Mutternity Suites, Kitten Nursery, Bottle Baby Kitten ICU, and Parvo Puppy ICU. Each program helps save the lives of sick, injured, and abused animals, and Lando is appreciative for such efforts.
[MORE: Pet and animals stories]
Unlike his endlessly charming namesake, this Lando can be a little shy in the early going, but it doesn’t take him long to warm up.
He’d love to be a part of a flight crew, and best of all, you don’t need to go to a galaxy far, far away to meet him. Just set a course for the PetSmart on Stapley Drive in Mesa.
Go say hello to him today and see if you might give him the home he deserves.