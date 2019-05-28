Pet of the week - Jinx

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This incredibly sweet 4-year-old Chinese shar-pei and American pit bull terrier mix named Jinx was in pretty rough shape when she was first spotted by a couple of good Samaritans who were visiting Phoenix from out of town.
Not only did Jinx have abrasions on all four feet and lower legs, but her ears were incredibly red, and she had a badly injured eye, according to the Arizona Humane Society.
From the time she was picked up and taken to the AHS Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital to her inspection to her surgery and everything that has happened since, Jinx has remained as incredibly sweet and affectionate as any canine AHS ever had in its care, a spokesman said.
Since having her injured eye removed and being given plenty of time to recover, Jinx has made her way to the adoption floor of the AHS Sunnyslope Campus where she has been awaiting the opportunity to meet her future family ever since.
You can be part of this sweet gal's next chapter in life. It deserves to be as amazing as she is.
