Pet of the week - Alfonso

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One look at this sweet 1-year-old poodle mix named Alfonso, and you'll see why everybody is rooting for this one-time injured stray to find the perfect home.
When Alfonso arrived at the Arizona Humane Society, he was limping on his right front leg. Vets can't be sure what happened to cause this injury, but thanks to the work of the AHS Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, he was able to get the care and attention he needed.
Unfortunately, not only was Alfonso injured, but he also was severely matted (thus making it even hotter for him), illustrating that it may have been quite some time since he received proper care.
Now looking like a million bucks, the Arizona Humane Society's team highly recommends visiting Alfonso at the PetSmart at Old Town Scottsdale.
With injured strays, it can be challenging to tell a lot about a pet's past, but with your help, you can help ensure that the future is bright for Alfonso.
