Pet of the week -- Simba

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Simba is one of many future pets that owe their lives to the Arizona Humane Society and its Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, which is the largest shelter-based trauma center for homeless animals in the Southwest.
The hospital is dedicated to providing veterinary care for animals with nowhere else to turn.
While Simba's story is sad, it's not unique. The 2-year-old domestic shorthair found himself in need of surgery for an injury he had sustained to his right eye. As if that weren't enough, it appeared poor Simba had also suffered a broken leg a few months prior that had not been appropriately treated.
Thanks to AHS, Simba got the care and treatment he needed and is ready to find his fur-ever home.
The best thing about Simba is that you'd never know all that he's been to thanks to his fantastic spirit and fun-loving attitude. This little lion king loves attention but is also perfectly content just relaxing by the people he loves most. He really is the best of both worlds!
Tell yourself "hakuna matata" and go visit Simba today at the AHS Campus for Compassion, 1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix.