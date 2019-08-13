Pet of the week - Jasper

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hello! My name is Jasper, and I am a 10-year-old domestic shorthair looking for a fantastic family I can call my own.
I was a stray in need of some medical attention before coming into the care of the Arizona Humane Society, and while I like the staff and volunteers here very much, it would sure be nice to get adopted.
I’ve seen a lot of other cats find homes in my time with AHS and it sure seems a lot of fun.
Maybe my shyness concerns potential adopters, but I promise that I warm up quickly and am really very loving. I’m laid back and am the purr-fect pet for those who just like to relax and appreciate the good things in life.
Oh, and one last thing! Everybody at the shelter loves me so much that a volunteer even paid for my adoption fee in hopes it would help me find a home sooner. Hopefully, that tells you how cool I am.
Come meet me in person at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion, and see if we make a perfect team.
