Pet of the week -- Houdini

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fostering is an amazing way to help give second chances to animals who need time away from the shelter to heal from injury or illness. Arizona Humane Society Foster Heroes expand the agency's ability to care for more animals by providing temporary homes for 400 to 800 pets at any given time.
Houdini is one of countless pets who have benefited from time in foster care, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t unique.
[MORE: Pet and animal stories on azfamily.com]
As his name suggests, Houdini is an entertaining guy to watch in action. He loves to play with crinkle balls and string, but at the same time he also appreciates snuggle time and appears to know when you need it the most.
He can be a bit shy when in the shelter, but warms up quickly, especially once he’s in a quieter environment where he can be the center of attention, as he deserves to be.
Do you believe in magic? Because you just might after meeting this 11-week-old domestic shorthair mix.
Pay him a visit today at the AHS Campus for Compassion.