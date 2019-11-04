Pet of the week -- Buddy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In celebration of National Senior Pet Month, the Arizona Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats 6 years and older at all locations.
Among those special seniors looking for a great home is Buddy, a 7-year-old Chihuahua who needed serious medical attention when he arrived at the Arizona Humane Society. Vets with the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ had to operate on one of his eyes. They also said Buddy was also severely overweight. Obesity is an unhealthy condition for any pet. It can lead to arthritis in the hips, knees, and elbows.
Buddy has been getting all the attention he needs from AHS staff and volunteers and is now ready for adoption. This little guy can be a bit shy when meeting new people, but it typically doesn’t take him long to warm up. He is an excellent snuggle buddy once that happens.
Visit this sweet dude at the Petsmart at Old Town Scottsdale to see if you might be the one to give him the type of home that all pets deserve.