SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Devoted to saving the lives of sick, injured and abused homeless animals, the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ (EAMTs) respond to nearly 12,000 animal rescues and investigations each year, providing life-saving care on the scene before transporting the distressed animals to the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ for veterinary care. Unfortunately, a number of these cases involve abandonment, which is how AHS EAMTs found this adorable 8-year-old Chihuahua mix named Billie.
Billie can be a bit shy in the early going, but once he warms up to you, he'll do so in a tremendous way by flipping onto his back and allowing belly rubs. (He loves them!)
In recognition of National Senior Pet Month, senior pets like Billie have had their adoption fees waived throughout November. So, visit Billie at the PetSmart at Old Town Scottsdale and see if you might be the one to give this guy the home for the holidays he deserves.