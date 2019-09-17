Pet of the week - Addy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Working to build the animal welfare community of the future, the team at the Arizona Humane Society is committed to partnering with other animal welfare organizations throughout the county and state to save lives. Partner assistance programs like New Hope and Project Reach Out allows AHS to take in homeless pets from other agencies and groups who need help.
Addy, an incredibly sweet 4-year-old Australian cattle dog mix, came in through such a program when a shelter in Casa Grande didn’t have space for her. AHS staff and volunteers have been enjoying her company ever since!
Addy is so sweet and so loving, and can make you feel like the world’s most important person even if she’s just met you. She loves to give kisses and has all of the great qualities you’d typically only find in a puppy.
The AHS team loves her fun-loving personality, which has definitely proven contagious.
Visit her today at the AHS Campus for Compassion, and you’ll quickly see why everybody is hoping her story gets the happy ending it deserves.