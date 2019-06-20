Peoria police corral some goats and cows that went on the lam

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police found themselves involved in a peculiar pursuit on Thursday morning.

[WATCH: Peoria police corral goats and cow]

Just after 7 a.m., police responded to a call of a bunch of goats and a cow on the loose on 75th Avenue between Northern and Grand avenues. 

The animals had apparently gotten out through a hole in the fence, and it's believed that the cow actually jumped the fence!

The four-legged fugitives were hoofing it to freedom when officers arrived.

Police circled the escapees and tried to coax them in the right direction. One officer even tried a lasso!

It could have been a potentially baaa-d situation if the animals wouldn't mooo-ve.

But all's well that ends well, and police were able to lead the animals safely back to their home.

 

