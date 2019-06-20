PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police found themselves involved in a peculiar pursuit on Thursday morning.
[WATCH: Peoria police corral goats and cow]
Just after 7 a.m., police responded to a call of a bunch of goats and a cow on the loose on 75th Avenue between Northern and Grand avenues.
The animals had apparently gotten out through a hole in the fence, and it's believed that the cow actually jumped the fence!
The four-legged fugitives were hoofing it to freedom when officers arrived.
Police circled the escapees and tried to coax them in the right direction. One officer even tried a lasso!
It could have been a potentially baaa-d situation if the animals wouldn't mooo-ve.
But all's well that ends well, and police were able to lead the animals safely back to their home.
EVER WONDER WHAT A DAY AT @PeoriaPoliceAZ IS LIKE? This is proof that we just never know what call will be next...thankfully everything turned out fine. 🤣😂🤣 #PeoriaPDAZ #peoriapoliceaaz #community #wedoitall #cow #goat #animals #farm #police #animalcontrol #thisreallyhappened pic.twitter.com/V48zE1D9WV— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) June 20, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.