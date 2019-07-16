PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Peoria firefighters who had to treat an overheated dog are reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe this summer.
According to The Peoria Fire-Medical Department's Facebook page, a 5-year-old bulldog named Mickey got overheated; his owners rushed him to Station 191 for treatment.
Peoria firefighters gave Mickey some oxygen and used cooling techniques to help him recover.
Mickey was later taken to a veterinarian, where he received further treatments.
Peoria firefighters are urging pet owners to watch for signs of heat exhaustion or overheating during this summer heat. Symptoms include excessive panting, convulsions, vomiting, diarrhea, and bright red or blue gums/tongue.
A year ago, a neighbor of mine kept their dog outside in the heat, and the dog nearly died. It was 119 degrees in the shade, and I called animal control because I thought the dog was going to die. The neighbors actually got mad at me! Dumbfounded! I heard the poor dog whining, they were both at work, so what was I supposed to do? It's downright CRUEL to keep a dog outside in this heat.
Any person who has a bull dog or any other pet with a 'pushed-in' face should know that these pets don't do well in the heat here. Humans bred them to look like that, but there are consequences. Keep them inside when it's so hot.
It's so sad that people are so stupid they don't know how to very simply take care of animals. That's horrible.
I'll be doggone![beam]
