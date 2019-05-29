PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was Peoria firefighters to the rescue after man's best friend found himself stranded on a mountaintop, and in desperate need of a helping hand.
This came about on Memorial Day, when the Phoenix Fire Department Alarm Room called Peoria's Technical Rescue Team E197 with an unusual request.
Apparently Toby, a family dog, had gone missing from the area five days ago.
But on Monday, some hikers found Toby on top of a mountain!
The dog was "injured, bitten, hungry, and dehydrated," according to a tweet from Peoria Fire & Medical.
Rescue crews were able to corral the dog, secure him on a stretcher, and bring him down the mountain to safety.
Thankfully we've been having some unusually mild weather. Firefighters say it could have been much worse for the dog, if the temperatures were in the hundreds.
