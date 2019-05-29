Rescuers were able to bring Toby down to safety.

Rescuers were able to bring Toby down to safety.

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was Peoria firefighters to the rescue after man's best friend found himself stranded on a mountaintop, and in desperate need of a helping hand.

This came about on Memorial Day, when the Phoenix Fire Department Alarm Room called Peoria's Technical Rescue Team E197 with an unusual request.

Apparently Toby, a family dog, had gone missing from the area five days ago.

But on Monday, some hikers found Toby on top of a mountain!

The dog was "injured, bitten, hungry, and dehydrated," according to a tweet from Peoria Fire & Medical.

Rescue crews were able to corral the dog, secure him on a stretcher,  and bring him down the mountain to safety.

Thankfully we've been having some unusually mild weather. Firefighters say it could have been much worse for the dog, if the temperatures were in the hundreds.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.