CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde is trying to raise $75,000 to get a baby giraffe after a beloved giraffe passed away.
Kibo was 20 years old when he passed away due to complications in recovery from a necessary anesthetic procedure. Kibo called Out of Africa home since 2002 when he was just three years old.
After Kibo's death, an Ohio animal sanctuary reached out to Out of Africa about a baby giraffe seeking a new home.
The giraffe had outgrown his current habitat and Out of Africa jumped at the chance to take in the giraffe.
The cost relocate the giraffe and expand the habitat at Out of Africa is around $75,000.
Out of Africa has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone who is able to donate to help give the baby giraffe a forever home.