PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A cat who was abandoned at a Phoenix shelter as a kitten has now been returned to the shelter 10 years later, and is looking for a new family.
His adoption fee at the Arizona Animal Welfare LEage (AAWL) has been waived in hopes of finding him the purrrfect new home.
The kitty, named "Flurb," has had a tough road.
Flurb was surrendered when his family, who had become homeless, couldn’t afford to take him to the vet. Knowing Flurb would be in good hands at AAWL, they brought him to the shelter, where he had lived as a tiny kitten a decade ago.
The sweet boy was suffering from a severe ear infection. The shelter's medical team had to close his ear canal, remove all of his teeth and also amputate his left ear. The good news is he’s happy, healing and pain-free!
AAWL was able to treat Flurb thanks to donations made to its Medical Miracle Fund (MMF). All money raised this week for the shelter’s 21st annual Walk to Save Animals, happening Nov. 2, will go directly to the MMF to help cats like Flurb.
Arizona Animal Welfare League 21st Annual Walk to Save Animals
Where: Tempe Town Lake, 80 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.
How much: $35 per adult, discounted youth tickets also available
More info: Walktosaveanimals.org
Flurb’s adoption profile is available here: https://aawl.org/pet/8541420
He’s currently at AAWL’s main shelter at 25 North 40th Street in Phoenix. (Near Washington and 40th Street)
For more information call 602-273-6852 ext. 103.
Check out the AAWL website for more adoptable pets, and also information on how you can foster and volunteer.