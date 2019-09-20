QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – An exceptional organization that breeds and trains service dogs for veterans and people with disabilities held its "Dog Days of Summer" golf tournament at McCormick Ranch Friday and an awards luncheon emceed by Arizona's Family news anchor Heather Moore.
The work Canine Companions for Independence does is life-changing. A Queen Creek 16-year-old and her family know that first-hand.
Kylie Laflamme's beloved service dog, Stasha, was trained by CCI. The whole family adores the golden retriever-lab mix.
"She's the best thing that's happened to Kylie for sure," the teen's mom, Kelly Gordon, said. "I can't put into words this dog."
Kylie and Stasha have been together – inseparable – for more than half of Kylie's life.
Kylie has mitochondrial disease, which means her body does not produce enough energy to function properly. Stasha helps Kylie.
"She's everything to Kylie," Gordon said.
Stasha is not just any pet. She's one of more than 6,000 puppies (so far) to graduate from two years of intense training at CCI, which is a national organization. Stasha was then matched with Kylie -- for free -- and the rest is history.
Kylie's mom said the difference Stasha has made in her daughter's life is tremendous. Gordon said Kylie never talked to anybody but her. And then there was Stasha.
"She did a 180," Gordon said. "She exploded in speech. ... Just seeing her develop over the years and the confidence that Stasha has given her to go out in public and speak to people and speak at events and speak to strangers."
It wasn't just Kylie's confidence that Stasha boosted. Her mere presence encouraged others to talk to her young human.
"Kids come up, and they're not afraid of [Kylie's] chair," Gordon explained. "They want to meet the dog."
Kylie and Stasha are devoted to each other.
"Kylie tells her every morning, 'You're my best friend, Stasha. I love you so much,' and she gives her a hug," Gordon said.
The girl and her dog (or is it the dog and her girl?) spread love wherever they go.
"I can't explain the amount of love I have for that dog," Gordon said. "I just look at her, and my heart melts on everything she's done for Kylie."
It takes dedicated volunteers and a lot of money to make sure dogs like Stasha find their way to people like Kylie.
For more information about CCI, which is a California-based nonprofit organization, or to donate, check out CCI.org.
