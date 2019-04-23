PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Do you have room in your heart and your home to foster one or more newborn kittens in need of temporary homes?
[PHOTOS: Bottle baby kittens in need of foster care]
The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is in desperate need of "Foster Heroes." Right now, there are 60 newborn kittens who are too small to be adopted and need some TLC in a foster home.
Kitten season has just begun, and already the AHS "Bottle Baby Kitten Intensive Care Unit" is swamped with tiny patients.
AHS’ Bottle Baby Kitten ICU is a 24-hour operation devoted to caring for and feeding orphaned kittens ranging from just a few days old to four weeks of age. The kittens need to be fed every two to four hours.
AHS is looking for people who can take kittens into their home to create space for new patients.
Also needed? Caregivers in its ICU who can give 'round-the-clock care to the kittens.
AHS offers Foster Heroes all of the training, supplies and medical care needed. In turn, Fosters Heroes provide a safe, secure and quiet space for the babies to grow while also helping to take the place of their mamas who never returned to care for them.
[RELATED: Foster homes needed for pets seized from abusive situation in Mesa]
It's easy to become a Foster Hero. Training takes less than an hour, and can be done at your own home!
Those interested in becoming an AHS Bottle Baby Foster Hero can follow these three simple steps:
1. Visit www.azhumane.org/foster
-Take the general online orientation
-Take the Bottle Baby Foster orientation
(*Trainings combined take less than an hour from comfort of your own home*)
2. Ready for kittens? Submit a foster application once you are ready to take them home.
3. Receive an optional in-person, hands-on bottle baby feeding training
In addition to the dozens and dozens of kittens in need of foster homes, AHS also has dozens of adult cats, dogs and puppies in need of foster homes. In all, 112 pets need time in foster care to recover from injury, illness or simply to gain weight prior to their spay/neuter surgeries.
[RELATED: Foster homes needed for more than 80 pets at Arizona Humane Society]
Arizona Humane Society
Direct 602-997-7585
1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.