WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A world-famous family of artists is bringing its talents to Bearizona, creating a giant grizzly bear sculpture that will greet guests at the wildlife park.
Josh, Jesse, and Jonathan LaBenne, well known for their unique chainsaw art, are working on a brand new sculpture, which will feature a giant grizzly bear and three bear cubs, along with some otters and other critters.
When complete, the sculpture will be on display in the walk-through portion of the wildlife park next to the new otter habitat.
Bearizona Owner Sean Casey hopes the totem will attract grizzly bear rescues to the park in the near future, as Bearizona has wanted to adopt grizzlies for many years.
"We could not be more thrilled that the new otter habitat will be marked by yet another fantastic LaBenne creation, and we are hopeful that if we build a grizzly bear sculpture, we may attract the opportunity to rescue them in the future. We have been wanting to rescue grizzly bears for years," said Casey.
The LaBennes have created sculptures for celebrity clients including Robert Redford, George W. Bush, Richard Petty, John Crawford, and Judge Judy.
The family has been a part of making Bearizona the experience it is today, creating sculptures for Bearizona's Canyonlands Restaurant and gift shop.
Jonathan “The Bear Man” LaBenne is the patriarch of the artistic family. His sculptures grace art galleries throughout mountain regions in the United States and worldwide. He was originally known as a chainsaw artist, but his desire for refinement and detail as well as his passion for relief work began to show as he incorporated grinders, sanders, torches and high-speed carving tools into his trade.
He and his wife, Pamela, who is also an artist, began teaching their children how to create art at a very early age.
“We now have a family of awesome artists!” he says. “But our crown jewel is, undoubtedly, Canyonlands Restaurant at Bearizona.”
The LaBenne family continues to use a variety of materials and tools. At Bearizona, for example, many of the rock sculptures and arches overlay old cars and trucks.
The otter mountain in the new otter habitat is built on top of a recycled dump truck, along with old Dodge and Chevy pickup truck parts.
The rocks and ledges at Canyonlands Restaurant are also built on steel framing covered in sheet metal, which were later covered with foam, plaster, concrete and other mediums to sculpt the rock walls and ruins.
“One of my favorite things to do is recycle old materials and turn it into something new and beautiful,” LaBenne says. “When I see a totaled car at a junkyard, for example, I immediately start imaging what shape of rock it could be.”
“There is no question about it: Bearizona would not be the experience it is today without the LaBenne family and their incredible talent and vision,” Casey says.
Bearizona is a drive- and walk-through wildlife park in Williams, Arizona. It has become a must-see attraction when visiting the Grand Canyon’s South Rim or driving through Northern Arizona. It was voted among the top three wildlife parks by the annual USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards twice in the past two years.
Bearizona is located south of the Grand Canyon near the intersection of Historic Route 66, Interstate 40 and Highway 64.
The park’s mission is to rescue wild animals in need of new homes and promote conservation by fostering memorable and educational encounters with North American wildlife in natural environments.
Bearizona invites guests to take a scenic, three-mile drive through packs and herds of wild animals. Then comes the "walk-through" portion of the park, as guests are invited to visit more animal exhibits on foot.
More information about Bearizona is available online.
