PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A six-month-old pup rescued from horrible conditions has a whole new look... as well as a whole new "leash on life."
In fact, he looks like a different dog after a month of medical care and TLC.
"Chance," an American Pit Bull Terrier puppy, was found confined in a kennel covered in feces.
Before being brought to AHS’ Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, he was suffering from hair loss and scabs all across his body, caused by Demodex-- a non-contagious skin condition.
Throughout his recovery, Chance received numerous medications and special baths for his skin condition.
Eventually, Chance went to a foster home for continued care and lots of puppy snuggles.
Chance has made an incredible transformation in just a month’s time! Now, he's looking for his forever home.
He's available for adoption at at AHS’ Sunnyslope Campus, at 1311 W. Hatcher Rd. in Phoenix.
Have you thought about fostering an animal in need?
AHS currently has 97 pets looking for Foster Hero homes. From tiny bottle baby kittens to pups who might need extra socialization or an adult pet recovering from a broken limb, fostering is a great way to make much-needed room in the shelter to help save additional lives.
For information on how to foster, visit azhumane.org/foster.
