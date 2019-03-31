PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Phoenix animal rescue organization is asking the public to help them find a 2-month old puppy who was stolen from one of the their locations Saturday.
HALO Animal Rescue posted on their Facebook page that Nebula, a female American Pit Bull Terrier Mix was stolen from their adoption location inside MetroCenter Mall.
HALO officials said that someone used bolt cutters to get through a lock and took the puppy and left her siblings in the kennel. Nebula has a microchip and authorities have been alerted of the incident.
If anyone has information about Nebula, you are urged to contact HALO at 602-971-9222 or email them at info@halorescue.org.
