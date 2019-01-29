DAVENPORT, IA (3TV/CBS5) -- A puppy who was euthanized but came back to life is being called a "Miracle Dog."
Rudolph is an 8-month-old Lab-American pit bull mix.
Earlier this month, Rudolph found himself homeless, and wound up at an Iowa shelter.
But the shelter was overcrowded, and Rudolph was put on the list to be euthanized.
The day came. But it wasn't the end for this sweet dog.
For some reason, the medicine didn’t take. When the veterinarians walked in, the pup's vets thought he had been put down, but he was still awake and very much alive!
The veterinarians did not try to euthanize Rudolph again, and the dog was rescued from the shelter and taken to King's Harvest No-Kill Pet Rescue.
Once there, Rudolph became an instant sensation, with his survival story making national news.
Countless people came forward hoping to adopt this special pup.
And it wasn't long before a perfect match was found for Rudolph.
He's now safe at home with his new fur-ever family.
The shelter posted:
"It was a tough decision with so many wonderful applications but Rudolph fell in love with this young man and the feeling was mutual. Thank you for adopting a rescue dog."
Hundreds of comments on the shelter's Facebook page clearly show that this wonder dog has developed a huge fan base! Everyone is wishing Rudolph the best, and many are asking his new owner to start a social media account so they can continue to follow the dog's journey.
One person commented: "Looks like Rudolph just won the Rescue Lottery. Happy Tails sweet boy."
incompetent technicians had everything to do with the dog living. There needs to be an investigation into the poor performance of the person giving the shot.
How much veterinary training have you had? Any training in anesthesiology, Dean? Or do you just have a firm opinion on everything?
