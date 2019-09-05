PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a great example of why microchipping your pet is so important.
Chewy the dog went missing from his Phoenix home four years ago.
But his family never gave up hope of finding him and made sure to keep their microchip information updated.
Thank goodness they did. Chewy was actually located four years later.
Unfortunately, he was in bad shape; it appeared he had been attacked by another dog. He had puncture wounds all over his little body, as well as a broken jaw and an injured leg.
He was taken to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, where they scanned his microchip and contacted his family.
Meantime, Chewy needed surgery and some expensive medical treatments that his family couldn't afford.
The shelter contacted the Two Pups Wellness Fund, who stepped in to help. Two Pups provides financial aid to four-legged friends in need.
Chewy is now healing at the shelter, and once he’s recovered, he will finally get to go home -- thanks to his microchip.
If you would like to donate to Two Pups Wellness Fund, you can do so online, or find out more information on Facebook.